Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stake Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 453,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 167,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $15,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $17,046,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after buying an additional 704,786 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 505,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 126,383 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $6,061,328.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 446,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,412,173.64. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $201,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,096.30. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,276 shares of company stock valued at $20,945,859 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

