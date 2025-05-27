Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,505.73 and traded as high as $1,676.00. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $1,675.00, with a volume of 3,659 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,505.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,434.51.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $42.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.92 by $10.78. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 166.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

