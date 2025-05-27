Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Position Cut by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,699 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Triavera Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $6,763,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1,075.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.35.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 40.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

