FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

FBLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

FibroBiologics Stock Down 5.8%

NASDAQ:FBLG opened at $0.81 on Thursday. FibroBiologics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.25.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroBiologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroBiologics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in FibroBiologics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

