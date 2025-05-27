Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $177.07 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $134.11 and a one year high of $193.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.