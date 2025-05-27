First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. This trade represents a 1.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,380. The trade was a 14.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,822.27 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,791.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,001.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCNCA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,340.33.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

