First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,973 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131,259 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of FFIN opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,341,909.52. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,099 shares of company stock worth $247,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

