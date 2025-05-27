FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,895 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 90,905 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $9,776,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 298,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after buying an additional 52,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.54 per share, with a total value of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. The trade was a 0.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Kuperus acquired 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.90 per share, with a total value of $100,982.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,496.70. This represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,008,715 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,145.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.08.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 571.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

