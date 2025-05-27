GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 350.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 6,717.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.08. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

