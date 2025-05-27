Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 849.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 181,492 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $1,669,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after acquiring an additional 297,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,991,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE GMED opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

