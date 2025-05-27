Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Graphic Packaging worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 83,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 374,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,811 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

