Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of Harmony Biosciences worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,402,000 after acquiring an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,362 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,452,000 after purchasing an additional 351,582 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $49,894,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after buying an additional 160,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

