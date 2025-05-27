Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.90 and traded as low as C$2.89. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 1,782 shares trading hands.

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.07.

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETFs investment objective is to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation; and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Energy Leaders (as defined below) directly.

