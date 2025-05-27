HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI stock opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $216.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.89 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

