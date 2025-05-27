Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after buying an additional 266,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,841,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,178 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5,804.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,182,000 after acquiring an additional 708,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $987.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Helios Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

