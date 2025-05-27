Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.49% of Hercules Capital worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 112,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180.40. This represents a 100.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.