Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Senior Officer Sheila Colwill Sells 10,000 Shares

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sheila Colwill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.86, for a total value of C$38,600.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Sheila Colwill sold 26,950 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total value of C$98,637.00.

Imperial Metals Stock Up 3.3%

III stock opened at C$4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. Imperial Metals Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.70 and a twelve month high of C$4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.47. The company has a market cap of C$717.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

