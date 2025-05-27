Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.75. Information Services Group shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 181,120 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on III shares. Sidoti raised shares of Information Services Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $3.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Information Services Group Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.22 million, a P/E ratio of -65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Information Services Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

