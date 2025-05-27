Insider Selling: GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Director Sells C$3,366,610.60 in Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.33, for a total transaction of C$3,366,610.60.

On Friday, May 9th, Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 250,000 shares of GFL Environmental stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total transaction of C$17,125,500.00.

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$68.86 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of C$41.90 and a 12 month high of C$71.82. The stock has a market cap of C$26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFL. Citigroup raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

