Insider Selling: SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC) Insider Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Rock sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,480.52).

SOCO Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and a P/E ratio of -10.43.

Get SOCO alerts:

SOCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SOCO Corporation Ltd provides information technology consultancy services in Australia. It offers Microsoft licensing, express customer relationship management (CRM), and express intranet solutions; new implementations products for SharePoint, Microsoft teams, so:control document management, dynamics 365, dynamics 365 marketing, business central, and artificial intelligence; migrations, upgrades, and modernization solutions, including SharePoint on-prem to SharePoint online, non-Microsoft platforms to SharePoint online, dynamic 365 on-prem to cloud, other CRM to dynamic 365, Microsoft nav or GP to business central, dynamic 365 migrations, access database to power platform, and TRIM to SharePoint online solutions; and customizations and App integrations/extensions products, consisting viva connections, viva goals, viva topics, power platform (CoE), power pages, and power apps.

Receive News & Ratings for SOCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.