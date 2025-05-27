Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.45.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $156.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.85. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $684.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 8.74%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.88%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

