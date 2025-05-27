Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,646,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after buying an additional 4,661,213 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,820,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,060,000 after buying an additional 1,463,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.65%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.