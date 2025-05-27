Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after acquiring an additional 131,515 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $182.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.52%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

