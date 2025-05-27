John Festival Purchases 6,925 Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director John Festival bought 6,925 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,450.25.

John Festival also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, John Festival bought 50,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$305,000.00.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$6.31 on Tuesday. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

CJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

