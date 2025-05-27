John Festival Purchases 6,925 Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJGet Free Report) Director John Festival bought 6,925 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,450.25.

John Festival also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 15th, John Festival bought 50,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$305,000.00.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$6.31 on Tuesday. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

