JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 956.92 ($12.98) and traded as high as GBX 991 ($13.45). JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 964 ($13.08), with a volume of 201,573 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan American Trading Up 1.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 956.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,063.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.59 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan American had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 24.87%.

JPMorgan American Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan American

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

In other JPMorgan American news, insider Colin Moore bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 919 ($12.47) per share, for a total transaction of £18,380 ($24,938.94). Company insiders own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan American Company Profile

A local knows the best route

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc aims to generate attractive long-term returns from the world’s largest stock market by focusing on high quality companies that are also reasonably priced.

Key points:

Expertise – Our flagship US investment trust, managed by locally based specialist investors to provide core portfolio exposure to North American equities.

Portfolio – Managed for growth by focusing on quality companies that are reasonably priced.

Results – Broadly diversified across the S&P 500 index, with a focus on large cap stocks.

Why invest in this trust

The JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a large, actively managed investment trust investing in the core US stock market.

