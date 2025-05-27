Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 711.69 ($9.66) and traded as high as GBX 746.50 ($10.13). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 723 ($9.81), with a volume of 214,319 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.91) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.91) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KNOS

Kainos Group Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of £924.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 711.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 757.61.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kainos Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 33.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kainos Group plc will post 48.0997625 EPS for the current year.

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.