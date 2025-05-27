Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 711.69 ($9.66) and traded as high as GBX 746.50 ($10.13). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 723 ($9.81), with a volume of 214,319 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KNOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.91) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.91) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th.
View Our Latest Research Report on KNOS
Kainos Group Stock Up 1.2%
Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kainos Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 33.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kainos Group plc will post 48.0997625 EPS for the current year.
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.