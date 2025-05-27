KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of KB Financial Group worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 659.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

KB stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

