Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Neil Smith Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 27th, 2025

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLSGet Free Report) insider Neil Smith sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.04 ($1.97), for a total transaction of A$7,600,000.00 ($4,935,064.94).

Kelsian Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $957.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.98.

Kelsian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Kelsian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

About Kelsian Group

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

