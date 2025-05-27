Koryx Copper Inc. (CVE:KRY) Director Heye Edmund Daun Purchases 77,000 Shares

Koryx Copper Inc. (CVE:KRY – Get Free Report) Director Heye Edmund Daun bought 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$74,836.30.
Koryx Copper Trading Up 5.3%
Shares of CVE:KRY opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. Koryx Copper Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.99.
Separately, Haywood Securities raised Koryx Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.
