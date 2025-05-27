Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRUS shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $761.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

