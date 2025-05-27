Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Purchases C$50,000.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Christopher Durose bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.
Lavras Gold Stock Performance
CVE LGC opened at C$2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of -0.26. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.38 and a 12 month high of C$2.89.
Lavras Gold Company Profile
