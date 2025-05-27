Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Purchases C$50,000.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Christopher Durose bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

CVE LGC opened at C$2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of -0.26. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.38 and a 12 month high of C$2.89.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

