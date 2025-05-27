Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 890.05 ($12.08) and traded as high as GBX 947 ($12.85). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 945 ($12.82), with a volume of 183,702 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 890.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 894.11. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.01.
Law Debenture (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The investment trust reported GBX 33.48 ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Law Debenture had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 69.85%.
In other Law Debenture news, insider Pars Purewal bought 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 870 ($11.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,984.10 ($4,048.98). Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.
LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.
