Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,197 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Legend Biotech worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,052.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4,296.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $195.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Legend Biotech

About Legend Biotech

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.