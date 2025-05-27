Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and traded as high as $29.38. Leonardo shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 53,437 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FINMY. UBS Group cut Leonardo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded Leonardo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Leonardo Stock Up 0.3%

About Leonardo

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

