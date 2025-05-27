LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 115.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period.

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price objective on shares of LexinFintech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

LX opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.46.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $427.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

