LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 162,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LXU opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $143.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LXU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 target price on LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LSB Industries from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

