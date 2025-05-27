Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$52.88 and traded as high as C$64.42. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$64.18, with a volume of 174,316 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUG shares. Cormark lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Veritas upgraded Lundin Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.49. The company has a market cap of C$10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.06%.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.92, for a total transaction of C$237,321.50. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.74, for a total transaction of C$413,226.00. Insiders sold a total of 141,150 shares of company stock worth $5,959,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

