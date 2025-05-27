Man Group plc Acquires 7,263 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 83,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCKY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rocky Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $155.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.36.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $114.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.67 million.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Rocky Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.