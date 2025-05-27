Man Group plc Acquires New Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,765 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,412,426 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $65,172,000 after buying an additional 2,833,528 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,542 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after acquiring an additional 962,262 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $10,533,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,773 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 676,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,866 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,674,000 after purchasing an additional 615,519 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of TRIP opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $255,137.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,222.23. This represents a 51.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

