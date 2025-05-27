Man Group plc Buys Shares of 13,302 Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $41,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,099.20. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,454 shares of company stock worth $553,030. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $464.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $87.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Castle Biosciences

About Castle Biosciences

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.