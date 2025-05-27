Man Group plc Invests $405,000 in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,667,000 after purchasing an additional 327,637 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $10,291,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 318,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,361,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Insider Activity

In other Encore Capital Group news, CEO Ashish Masih purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $702,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,005.56. The trade was a 6.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ashwini Gupta purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,505.90. The trade was a 70.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $891.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $392.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.49 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

