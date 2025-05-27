Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Insider Activity at Grail

In related news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of Grail stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $237,976.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,862,541.02. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 41,150 shares of Grail stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,396,219.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,976,098.60. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,948 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,130. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAL opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. Grail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.03) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRAL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Grail from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

