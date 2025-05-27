Man Group plc Sells 296 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Man Group plc cut its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CubeSmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE CUBE opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.16 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

