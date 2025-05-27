Millennium Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 796.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.41 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

