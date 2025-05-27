Millennium Management LLC Sells 113,106 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 602,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRKL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.