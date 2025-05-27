Millennium Management LLC Sells 250,174 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,174 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 85.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,600 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $3,060,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Garrett Motion by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

GTX opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of -0.05. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,434,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,914,613. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,026,498.30. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,176,792 shares of company stock worth $29,788,577. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

