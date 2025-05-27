MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,164 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.93 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Peyree bought 21,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $877,366.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 76,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,124.40. This trade represents a 37.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LendingTree from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

