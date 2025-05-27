MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 951 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 694.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCTT. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,190. The trade was a 1,000.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,928. This represents a 23.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $899.82 million, a PE ratio of 249.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.13 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

