MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 515.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 247,019 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Buckle by 442.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Buckle by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $4,909,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.28 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $606,083.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,663,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,706,512.85. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,698 shares of company stock worth $4,312,919. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKE

Buckle Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.