MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in IES were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 1,856.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in IES by 411.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of IES by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $244.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.57. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.55 and a 12 month high of $320.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.48.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

